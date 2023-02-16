We’re off to Dartmoor – scene of the biggest countryside story of the year so far. Back in January, a high court upheld an action brought by local landowners and ruled that there was no right to wild camping in Dartmoor National Park. In response, thousands of protesters headed to the moors to protest about access to the countryside – and the right to camp.

Our own Maria Hodson was there to explore the issue for us. Later, Maria spoke to folk singer and right to roam campaigner Sam Lee about why so many people are angry at the court's decision. And you can hear one of Sam's songs at the end of this podcast.

This is episode 6 of season 15 of the Plodcast: Mindful Walks in Nature.

