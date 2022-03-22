Podcast: How rewilding could transform the countryside for wildlife and people
Rewilding selected landscapes could provide a huge boost to biodiversity and to the rural economy says Rebecca Wrigley of Rewilding Britain in episode 10, season 11 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
Published:
Head for a wander around RSPB Otmoor in Oxfordshire in late winter with Rebecca Wrigley from Rewilding Britain argues the case for huge change across the countryside to provide space for nature and opportunities for local people. Annabel Ross is your host.
Later the Plodcast team discuss how to rewild a city plus the power of the urban peregrine.
You can also find this episode on Podfollow and all good podcast providers