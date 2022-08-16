Podcast: Join a wild bee rescue mission near the New Forest
Join us for an extraordinary wild honeybee rescue on the edge of the New Forest with Debs 'Totty' Cruttenden in episode 10, season 13 of the BBC Countryfile magazine Plodcast.
In this extraordinary episode, we head to the edge of the New Forest to meet Debs 'Totty' Cruttenden – a self taught beekeeper who rescues wild swarms of honeybees. She’s a quite magical person and her deep knowledge of the lives and behaviour of honeybees. We begin in the garden of neighbour who has spotted a swarm in a conifer tree.
