Podcast: meet Tony Juniper, the Chair of Natural England, at Wicken Fen – PART ONE
Discover what the future holds for England's wildlife and wild landscapes in this revealing discussion with Tony Juniper, the chair of Natural England, at Wicken Fen, Cambridgeshire. Countryman Rob Yorke asks the questions in episode 15, season 10 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast
Published:
A plodcast special – in two parts. Rob Yorke meets conservationist, environmental compaigner and now Chair of Natural England Tony Juniper at Wicken Fen in Cambridgeshire to talk about how England’s wildlife and landscape can be better protected and enhanced in the face of development and pressure from agriculture.
Enjoy part one of this special interview – with a surprise visit from an osprey.
You can also find this episode on Podfollow and on all good podcast providers.