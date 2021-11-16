Podcast: meet Tony Juniper, the Chair of Natural England, at Wicken Fen – PART ONE

A plodcast special – in two parts. Rob Yorke meets conservationist, environmental compaigner and now Chair of Natural England Tony Juniper at Wicken Fen in Cambridgeshire to talk about how England’s wildlife and landscape can be better protected and enhanced in the face of development and pressure from agriculture.

Enjoy part one of this special interview – with a surprise visit from an osprey.

You can also find this episode on Podfollow and on all good podcast providers.