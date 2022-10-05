Podcast: Roam a haunting Scottish isle in the company of thousands of seabirds
Meet puffins, guillemots and skuas on the seabird sanctuary of Handa Island, in episode 2, season 14 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
In this episode podcast host Fergus Collins heads to a wild island off the coast of Scotland. Called Handa, it is managed entirely for wildlife by the Scottish Wildlife Trust and is an enchanting, sometimes haunting place to explore.
The main quest was to witness the massive seabird cities – but there were plenty of other wildlife surprises along the way. You’ll also hear the voices of fellow explorers Joel Burden and Gavin Meredith. So come us for a very privileged wander into a truly wild place. Main image from Getty.
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com. If read out on the show, you could win a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife or countryside themed book chosen by the team.
Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com
Authors
