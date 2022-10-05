In this episode podcast host Fergus Collins heads to a wild island off the coast of Scotland. Called Handa, it is managed entirely for wildlife by the Scottish Wildlife Trust and is an enchanting, sometimes haunting place to explore.

The main quest was to witness the massive seabird cities – but there were plenty of other wildlife surprises along the way. You’ll also hear the voices of fellow explorers Joel Burden and Gavin Meredith. So come us for a very privileged wander into a truly wild place. Main image from Getty.

Recording a singing skylark on Handa in 2022. Image by Gavin Meredith

Plodcast host Fergus heads to the boat across the golden sands of Handa. Image by Gavin Meredith

