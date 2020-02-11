A watery search for the true source of the River Thames: part 1

The River Thames is Britain’s most famous river but how many people have actually journeyed to its source? Fergus Collins braves floods and marshes to head upstream into the Cotswolds and track down the very beginnings of what Churchill described as the “golden thread running through our history”. But what if the official spring at Thameshead isn’t the true source? Listen on to hear a journey of watery discovery.

Thank you to Jack Bateman for recording and producing this podcast, and to Hannah Tribe for reading the poems.