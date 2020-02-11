Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Podcast
  3. A watery search for the true source of the River Thames: part 1

A watery search for the true source of the River Thames: part 1

Join us on a mystery adventure walking up the Thames to find exactly where this historic river begins deep in the Cotswolds.

River at dawn

Published:

The River Thames is Britain’s most famous river but how many people have actually journeyed to its source? Fergus Collins braves floods and marshes to head upstream into the Cotswolds and track down the very beginnings of what Churchill described as the “golden thread running through our history”. But what if the official spring at Thameshead isn’t the true source? Listen on to hear a journey of watery discovery.

Advertisement

Thank you to Jack Bateman for recording and producing this podcast, and to Hannah Tribe for reading the poems.

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

ALASKA, UNITED STATES - 2019/08/25: A pod of Killer whales or orcas (Orcinus orca) is swimming in Chatham Strait, Alaska, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Wildlife

On the trail of killer whales in Shetland

Common Pheasant (Phasianus colchicus) adult male walking in grass field, Suffolk, England, October. (Photo by: Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Podcast

Should we eat more game?

Beach and cliff edge
Podcast

Take a stunning clifftop walk along the Glamorgan Coast

Reflective Lake
Walks

Walk: Kew Gardens to Richmond Park, Greater London