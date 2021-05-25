Explore the spring wildlife of the Scottish island of Seil – with poet Kenneth Steven

Join poet and BBC radio regular Kenneth Steven for an early spring adventure in an ancient hazel wood, a mysterious glen and a beautiful loch on his home island of Seil in the Inner Hebrides. Along the way Kenneth recounts tales of history and mystery – and finish with one of his own marvellous poems. Find out more about Kenneth’s work

Advertisement

Find the podcast on Acast

Advertisement

You can also find this podcast episode at Podfollow