  3. Explore the spring wildlife of the Scottish island of Seil – with poet Kenneth Steven

Explore the spring wildlife of the Scottish island of Seil – with poet Kenneth Steven

Join poet Kenneth Steven for a lyrical ramble through ancient woods to a loch on the island of Seil meeting wildlife and old tales along the way in episode 6, season 9 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Brendan's Creek in the Countryfile podcast

Published:

Join poet and BBC radio regular Kenneth Steven for an early spring adventure in an ancient hazel wood, a mysterious glen and a beautiful loch on his home island of Seil in the Inner Hebrides. Along the way Kenneth recounts tales of history and mystery – and finish with one of his own marvellous poems. Find out more about Kenneth’s work

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

