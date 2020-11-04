Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Podcast
  3. Ghosts star Simon Farnaby on his love of the countryside and his new book for children

Ghosts star Simon Farnaby on his love of the countryside and his new book for children

Wizards, wisdom and wise-cracks as Ghosts and Detectorists actor and writer Simon Farnaby stars in episode 6, season 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Simon Farnaby stars in the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Enjoy a funny and thoughtful chat about children, the countryside and his new novel with actor and writer Simon Farnaby in episode 6 of season 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Horrible Histories, Ghosts and Detectorists star Simon Farnaby talks to Maria Hodson about his new book for children – where a Dark Age wizard turns up in the 2st-century countryside. Funny and thoughtful, Simon reveals his own rural childhood and his hopes for a wilder childhood for his own family.

Advertisement

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Spooky halloween tales in the countryfile podcast
Podcast

New nature podcast – listen to folktales and old stories on a Halloween walk in Dorset

Unknown
Podcast

Discussing rewilding with rural commentator Rob Yorke in the Black Mountains – a new podcast

Mya-Rose Craig joins Annabel Ross for a birding walk in North Somerset and talks about her Black to Nature campaign as well as her work spreading the environmental message to young people
Podcast

Go birdwatching with the amazing Birdgirl in Somerset

E9KECP
Wildlife

Interview with H is for Hawk author Helen MacDonald in the latest BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast