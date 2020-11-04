Ghosts star Simon Farnaby on his love of the countryside and his new book for children

Enjoy a funny and thoughtful chat about children, the countryside and his new novel with actor and writer Simon Farnaby in episode 6 of season 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Horrible Histories, Ghosts and Detectorists star Simon Farnaby talks to Maria Hodson about his new book for children – where a Dark Age wizard turns up in the 2st-century countryside. Funny and thoughtful, Simon reveals his own rural childhood and his hopes for a wilder childhood for his own family.