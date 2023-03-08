Podcast: Spring poetry and magic from the Inner Hebrides
Enjoy a mindful ramble with poet Kenneth Steven on his home island of Seil in the Inner Hebrides – in episode 9, season 15 of the Countryfile Plodcast
Enjoy a gentle ramble with poet Kenneth Steven who lives and breathes the wild landscapes on his doorstep on the Isle of Seil. Recorded in early spring last year, this mini adventure includes some wonderful poetry celebrating the joy of nature – and warning us that we must all do more to look after it.
Later, join the Plodcast team to talk birds of prey, den building and tomatoes…
This is episode 9 of season 15 of the Plodcast: Mindful Walks in Nature. Image by Getty.
