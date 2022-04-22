Podcast: Tales from a Somerset riverbank part 2
The second part of our adventure exploring the world of angling on two Somerset rivers. With Kevin Parr and plodcast host Fergus Collins in episode 12, season 11 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
In part two of our special angling adventure on the Rivers Isle and Parrett in Somerset, Kevin Parr and plodcast host Fergus continue their gentle meander along the water chatting about wildlife and occasionally catching a fish. They also discuss the ethics of angling as well as the health benefits of just sitting by a river.
Later, Kevin joins the plodcast team in the studio to talk pike, adders, otters and other wildlife joys of spring.
