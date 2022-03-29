Podcast: Tales from the riverbank part 1 – a relaxing day’s angling in Somerset
Enjoy a day's fishing, wildlife watching and idle chat with angler and writer Kevin Parr in episode 11, season 11 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine Podcast: the Plodcast
Angler and writer Kevin Parr leads a gentle day’s angling on the River Isle. Plodcast host Fergus joins Kev to learn the art of coarse fishing in the peaceful surrounding of the Somerset Levels. Listen on for a marvellous day in very early spring with birdsong, fish and the voice of the river.
