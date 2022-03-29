  1. Home
  2. Podcast
  3. Podcast: Tales from the riverbank part 1 – a relaxing day’s angling in Somerset

Podcast: Tales from the riverbank part 1 – a relaxing day’s angling in Somerset

Enjoy a day's fishing, wildlife watching and idle chat with angler and writer Kevin Parr in episode 11, season 11 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine Podcast: the Plodcast

Fishing on the Countryfile plodcast

Published:

Angler and writer Kevin Parr leads a gentle day’s angling on the River Isle. Plodcast host Fergus joins Kev to learn the art of coarse fishing in the peaceful surrounding of the Somerset Levels. Listen on for a marvellous day in very early spring with birdsong, fish and the voice of the river.

Advertisement

This episode is also available on Podfollow and all major podcast providers.

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Tags

Spring22_700x500_CountryFile
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Special Spring Offer! Get 6 issues for £9.99 - saving 67% off the shop price 

SUBSCRIBE TODAY