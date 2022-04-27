In the first of a new season of Plodcasts celebrating audibly beautiful landscapes – the songs of Wild Britain, explore a little visited valley near his home in the Brecon Beacons to meet spring birds in full voice. From the bracken and heather moors above the valley, we descend into oak woods, birch forest and anthill-filled meadows – all threaded with mountain-fed streams. Enjoy a rich and varied backdrop of birdsong and a restful wander in a beautiful and overlooked corner of southern Wales.

