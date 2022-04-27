Podcast: the magic of April in a hidden valley deep in the Brecon Beacons
In the first episode of a new season of Plodcasts – Wild Britain – host Fergus Collins takes you on a guided walk through a birdsong-filled valley off the beaten track in Brecon Beacons National Park
In the first of a new season of Plodcasts celebrating audibly beautiful landscapes – the songs of Wild Britain, explore a little visited valley near his home in the Brecon Beacons to meet spring birds in full voice. From the bracken and heather moors above the valley, we descend into oak woods, birch forest and anthill-filled meadows – all threaded with mountain-fed streams. Enjoy a rich and varied backdrop of birdsong and a restful wander in a beautiful and overlooked corner of southern Wales.
And don't forget, you can subscribe to the Plodcast on all good podcast providers so that you don't miss an episode. We're also delighted to announce that the Plodcast has been shortlisted for Podcast of the Year in the prestigious PPA awards.
