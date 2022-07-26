Podcast: Wander among butterflies and birdsong on a wildlife-friendly farm
Meet George and Elaine Morris on their Buckinghamshire farm where, working with Jordans Cereals, they promote farming with wildlife – in episode 7, season 13 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
Is it possible to farm profitably and have abundant wildlife on your land? George and Elaine Morris take us on a tour of their mixed farm in Buckinghamshire where they raise cattle, Wiltshire horned sheep as well as oats and barley but where over 10 per cent of the land is devoted to wildflowers, insects, birds and other creatures. Due to a deal with Jordans Cereals, the Morris's are, essentially, paid to farm wildlife, too.
Does it work? Listen on for a magical insight into how our farmland should look – and sound!
