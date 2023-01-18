Podcast: A walk along the Ridgeway with archaeologist Mary-Ann Ochota
Explore an ancient pathway in Wiltshire with archaeologist and TV presenter Mary-Ann Ochota who is the patron for the Ridgeway National Trail – in episode 2, Season 15 of the Plodcast
Take a wander along on of Britain's oldest roads: the Ridgeway. TV presenter, writer and archaeologist Mary-Ann Ochota is the patron of the Ridgeway National Trail, and takes host Fergus on a circular walk from the stone circle at Avebury onto mysterious Fyfield Down.
They then walk along the Ridgeway to magnificent West Kennet Long barrow – where a big surprise is awaiting them in the prehistoric burial mound. Photograph by Oliver Edwards.
This is episode 2 of season 15 of the Plodcast: Mindful Walks in Nature
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com. If your email or recording is read out or played on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com
Write to us:
Plodcast, Countryfile
Eagle House
Bristol BS1 4ST
