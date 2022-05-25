Podcast: how the River Severn is being unlocked for wildlife

Hear how the Unlocking the Severn project is enabling migrating twaite shad to swim up the River Severn once more – in episode 5, season 12 of the Countryfile Magazine plodcast

Unlocking the Severn at Tewkesbury
Published: May 25th, 2022 at 10:27 am

Once upon a time, millions of fish would migrate up the River Severn to spawning grounds – including the beautiful twaite shad or mayfish. But weirs built for navigation meant that fish routes were blocked and fish numbers have declined drastically.

Now the Unlocking the Severn project has built fish passes around the biggest obstacles. Jenny Hermolle and her team reveal how things are already improving for the river and its fish – plus, we get to explore the astonishing window into the fishes' world.

