The problem with the River Wye – and the people trying to save it

Enjoy wonderful folk music beside the River Wye and listen to the story of campaigners “Walking with the Wye” to raise awareness of the river’s sad plight due to pollution.

Advertisement

Recorded by Maria Hodson. with thanks to the Plump Hill Band, Tracey Dixon, Rob Swannack, Dick Brice and Rob Barnaville for allowing us to use their music in this podcast.

You can also find this episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and all good pod providers. Or click this link to Podfollow

Advertisement

Please do leave likes and reviews and you can contact the podcast team at editor@countryfile.com