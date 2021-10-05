The problem with the River Wye – and the people trying to save it
Blighted by pollution, the River Wye is suffering along most of its length. Join episode 9, season 10 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast in the Forest of Dean to hear about the campaigners trying to raise awareness of the river – and listen to some delightful folk music
Enjoy wonderful folk music beside the River Wye and listen to the story of campaigners “Walking with the Wye” to raise awareness of the river’s sad plight due to pollution.
Recorded by Maria Hodson. with thanks to the Plump Hill Band, Tracey Dixon, Rob Swannack, Dick Brice and Rob Barnaville for allowing us to use their music in this podcast.
