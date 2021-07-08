Take a boat onto a beautiful loch in Assynt in northern Scotland
Head to the far north of Scotland to explore a remote loch by fishing boat and discover its wildlife in episode 12, season 9 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast
Published:
In the last of the current series, we head to the far north of Scotland to explore a remote loch and its wildlife – plus we attempt to fly-fish for brown trout in the beautiful waters while serenaded by cuckoos and buzzards. With thanks to historian Joel Burden and fly fisherman and photographer Gavin Meredith