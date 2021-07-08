Accessibility Links

  3. Take a boat onto a beautiful loch in Assynt in northern Scotland

Take a boat onto a beautiful loch in Assynt in northern Scotland

Head to the far north of Scotland to explore a remote loch by fishing boat and discover its wildlife in episode 12, season 9 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Lexy's loch in Assynt – Countryfile podcast episode 12, season 9

In the last of the current series, we head to the far north of Scotland to explore a remote loch and its wildlife – plus we attempt to fly-fish for brown trout in the beautiful waters while serenaded by cuckoos and buzzards. With thanks to historian Joel Burden and fly fisherman and photographer Gavin Meredith

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

