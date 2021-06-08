Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Podcast
  3. A morning on the Dorset heaths in search of Britain’s rarest reptile

A morning on the Dorset heaths in search of Britain’s rarest reptile

Roam the untamed heaths of Dorset in search of smooth snakes and other rare wildlife in episode 8, season 9 of the Countryfile podcast

Smooth snakes on Dorset heaths – Countryfile podcast

Published:

Meet the spring wildlife of one of Britain’s rarest habitats – lowland heaths. Roam the heath-clad landscape in search of rare reptiles including the elusive smooth snake in the company of Owain Masters and Nick Dobbs from the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Trust (ARC).

Advertisement

ARC is leading a project called Snakes in the Heather, which involves working with a number of other organisations from local councils to big conservation bodies to protect smooth snakes and their rare habitats.

Listen on to find out more and meet a host of rare insects, plants and the gorgeous Dartford warbler. Plus, there is a special guest appearance from plodcast favourite Kevin Parr.

Advertisement

You can also find this podcast on Podfollow – click here.

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Tags

Spring21_Sidebar_720x480_Countryfile
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 6 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £9.99!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Green hills and countryside watership down countryfile podcast
Podcast

01. New podcast series: explore the real Watership Down in the first of our new season of 12 weekly podcasts

Brendan's Creek in the Countryfile podcast
Podcast

Explore the spring wildlife of the Scottish island of Seil – with poet Kenneth Steven

Somerset Levels in spring – Countryfile podcast
Podcast

A quest for booming bitterns on the Avalon Marshes in Somerset

Adder - Vipera berus
Podcast

Explore the Dorset coast in search of adders and spring migrants