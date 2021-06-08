A morning on the Dorset heaths in search of Britain’s rarest reptile

Meet the spring wildlife of one of Britain’s rarest habitats – lowland heaths. Roam the heath-clad landscape in search of rare reptiles including the elusive smooth snake in the company of Owain Masters and Nick Dobbs from the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Trust (ARC).

ARC is leading a project called Snakes in the Heather, which involves working with a number of other organisations from local councils to big conservation bodies to protect smooth snakes and their rare habitats.

Listen on to find out more and meet a host of rare insects, plants and the gorgeous Dartford warbler. Plus, there is a special guest appearance from plodcast favourite Kevin Parr.

