Explore a magical wildlife haven tucked in a fold on the edge of Dartmoor. Meet Tony Bayliss of the Langaford Farm Charitable Trust who manages the site; soil scientist Tim Harrod (pictured) and Hannah Bowley of the British Society of Soils Science – and hear how the more we understand about soil, the better we can plan farming to be both profitable and sensitive to wildlife.

Plus we hunt for the magical marsh fritillary butterfly and wander through meadows of stunning orchids.

Back in the studio, the team celebrate their recent PPA Podcast of the Year award by testing English sparkling wine and French champagne.