Podcast: Exploring a wildlife haven on Dartmoor and discovering the power of soil

Learn how understanding the soil beneath our feet can transform the future of our farms, our wildlife and our approach to climate change – in episode 4, season 13 of the Countryfile Magazine Podcast

BBC Countryfile Magazine plodcast
By
Published: July 6th, 2022 at 3:36 pm

Explore a magical wildlife haven tucked in a fold on the edge of Dartmoor. Meet Tony Bayliss of the Langaford Farm Charitable Trust who manages the site; soil scientist Tim Harrod (pictured) and Hannah Bowley of the British Society of Soils Science – and hear how the more we understand about soil, the better we can plan farming to be both profitable and sensitive to wildlife.

Plus we hunt for the magical marsh fritillary butterfly and wander through meadows of stunning orchids.

Back in the studio, the team celebrate their recent PPA Podcast of the Year award by testing English sparkling wine and French champagne.

Authors

Fergus CollinsEditor, BBC Countryfile Magazine
