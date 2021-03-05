Accessibility Links

  3. Relax to the beautiful and calming sounds of nature with our new series of Sound Escapes

Relax to the beautiful and calming sounds of nature with our new series of Sound Escapes

Escape to the countryside for a chance to unwind to lovely meditations from the British countryside in Countryfile Magazine's Sound Escapes

Countryfile magazine sound escapes

Published:

Countryfile Magazine has launched a new series of short podcasts called Sound Escapes – 5-minute meditations using beautiful and calming sounds of nature recorded that week. Released every Friday, the Sound Escapes offer vicarious mini-adventures and the chance to unwind fully before the weekend.

Presented by Hannah Tribe and produced by Jack Bateman.

  1. Calming birdsong in a Gower woodland, South Wales
  2. New lambs and dawn chorus on the Monmouth-Brecon canal
    Sheep and lambs in fields and meadows of Welsh hill farm with mountains in the distance
  3. Waders, wildfowl and skylarks on the marshes of Lancashire’s Ribble Estuary
    Ribble Estuary sounds escape

