Spring in the saltmarsh and Celtic rainforest – plus an special encounter with our rarest woodpecker

Explore a fabulous spring day among the atmospheric woods, meadows and salt marshes of RSPB Ynys Hir on the Dyfi Estuary in mid Wales. Containing a magnificent example of Celtic rainforest, Ynys Hir is home to a fabulous arrays of birds, insects, wildflowers and reptiles. Fergus Collins met manager David Anning for a magical day, culminating in a mystery wildlife encounter deep in the woods.

You can also find an excellent article about this reserve here.

