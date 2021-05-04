Accessibility Links

  Spring in the saltmarsh and Celtic rainforest – plus an special encounter with our rarest woodpecker

Spring in the saltmarsh and Celtic rainforest – plus an special encounter with our rarest woodpecker

Explore the wildlife paradise of RSPB Ynys Hir in mid-Wales to enjoy spring birds and wildflowers plus an extraordinary encounter with a lesser spotted woodpecker in episode 3, season 9 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Lesser spotted woodpecker countryfile podcast

Published:

Explore a fabulous spring day among the atmospheric woods, meadows and salt marshes of RSPB Ynys Hir on the Dyfi Estuary in mid Wales. Containing a magnificent example of Celtic rainforest, Ynys Hir is home to a fabulous arrays of birds, insects, wildflowers and reptiles. Fergus Collins met manager David Anning for a magical day, culminating in a mystery wildlife encounter deep in the woods.

You can also find an excellent article about this reserve here.

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

