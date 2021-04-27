Accessibility Links

  Springtime on the farm with Adam Henson

Springtime on the farm with Adam Henson

In the 2nd episode of our new podcast series, we talk to Countryfile's Adam Henson about spring on the farm and the role of farmers in creating a sustainable and accessible countryside

Adam Henson in the Countryfile Magazine podcast

Published:

In the second episode of our Spring Across Britain series, we meet Countryfile’s farmer Adam Henson. Adam farms in the Cotswolds and he reveals the extraordinary burgeoning of life on the farm – from serenading skylarks to bleating newborn lambs.

Plus, we discuss the role of farmers in creating a sustainable and accessible countryside. Adam’s new book, A Year on Adam’s Farm is out now. Plus, enjoy listeners’ sounds of the week in our Podcast postbag and a beautiful poem by John Clare.

You can also find this episode at Podfollow.

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

