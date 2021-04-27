Springtime on the farm with Adam Henson

In the second episode of our Spring Across Britain series, we meet Countryfile’s farmer Adam Henson. Adam farms in the Cotswolds and he reveals the extraordinary burgeoning of life on the farm – from serenading skylarks to bleating newborn lambs.

Plus, we discuss the role of farmers in creating a sustainable and accessible countryside. Adam’s new book, A Year on Adam’s Farm is out now. Plus, enjoy listeners’ sounds of the week in our Podcast postbag and a beautiful poem by John Clare.

