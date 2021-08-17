Strange tales at a Dorset henge… Part 2 of the Knowlton Circles mystery with Mary-Ann Ochota
In episode 2 of our new podcast series, Histories and Mysteries of the Countryside, historian and broadcaster Mary-Ann Ochota explores the deeply enigmatic henge and ruined church forgotten in the Dorset countryside – and hears strange tales of the supernatural from local people
Published:
Explore the extensive earthworks or Knowlton Circles in Dorset and the eerie ruined church at their centre. Archaeologist, anthropologist and broadcast Mary-Ann Ochota looks for answers in this ancient landscapes and meets local people with tales of strange encounters within the circles. Find out more in Mary’s new book: Secret Britain: Unearthing Our Mysterious Past
You can also find this episode on Podfollow and all good podcast providers including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts