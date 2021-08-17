Strange tales at a Dorset henge… Part 2 of the Knowlton Circles mystery with Mary-Ann Ochota

Explore the extensive earthworks or Knowlton Circles in Dorset and the eerie ruined church at their centre. Archaeologist, anthropologist and broadcast Mary-Ann Ochota looks for answers in this ancient landscapes and meets local people with tales of strange encounters within the circles. Find out more in Mary’s new book: Secret Britain: Unearthing Our Mysterious Past

