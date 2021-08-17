Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Podcast
  3. Strange tales at a Dorset henge… Part 2 of the Knowlton Circles mystery with Mary-Ann Ochota

Strange tales at a Dorset henge… Part 2 of the Knowlton Circles mystery with Mary-Ann Ochota

In episode 2 of our new podcast series, Histories and Mysteries of the Countryside, historian and broadcaster Mary-Ann Ochota explores the deeply enigmatic henge and ruined church forgotten in the Dorset countryside – and hears strange tales of the supernatural from local people

Countryfile podcast with Mary-ann ochota – knowlton circles in Dorset

Published:

Explore the extensive earthworks or Knowlton Circles in Dorset and the eerie ruined church at their centre. Archaeologist, anthropologist and broadcast Mary-Ann Ochota looks for answers in this ancient landscapes and meets local people with tales of strange encounters within the circles. Find out more in Mary’s new book: Secret Britain: Unearthing Our Mysterious Past

Advertisement

You can also find this episode on Podfollow and all good podcast providers including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Tags

209986300_23847951595260180_2465141934090957952_n
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY