  3. Take a hedgerow safari with TV naturalist Dr George McGavin

Take a hedgerow safari with TV naturalist Dr George McGavin

Discover the amazing lives of bees, flies and other invertebrates in a typical British hedgerow with the One Show's George McGavin in episode 12, season 5 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

TV naturalist George McGavin by Lois Wendon

Join TV naturalist Dr George McGavin as he explore the incredible life along a hedgerow near his home in Berkshire for the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast – the plodcast.

Known for his regular slots on the One Show and many other BBC nature programmes, George is fascinated by insects and shares his discoveries – and some brilliant stories – with our own Annabel Ross in this delightful spring adventure. Find out more about hedgerow wildlife at our website countryfile.com

You can also find the podcast on iTunes and Spotify 

Photo by Lois Wendon

