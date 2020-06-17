Take a hedgerow safari with TV naturalist Dr George McGavin

Join TV naturalist Dr George McGavin as he explore the incredible life along a hedgerow near his home in Berkshire for the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast – the plodcast.

Known for his regular slots on the One Show and many other BBC nature programmes, George is fascinated by insects and shares his discoveries – and some brilliant stories – with our own Annabel Ross in this delightful spring adventure. Find out more about hedgerow wildlife at our website countryfile.com

You can also find the podcast on iTunes and Spotify

Photo by Lois Wendon