Podcast: A wild walk with choughs and curlews on Anglesey
Explore the coastal wildlife of a stunning Welsh island and meet curlews and choughs in episode 9, season 14 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
Explore a wild and craggy stretch of the Anglesey coast path with Plodcast host Fergus as he wanders in search of rare choughs and curlews.
Later, in the studio, the team discuss the good, bad and ugly of Bonfire Night. Is this traditional UK festival of fire and fireworks a big problem for pets and wildlife?
Image from Getty.
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com. If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com
PPA Podcast of the Year!
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
SPECIAL CHRISTMAS OFFER!
Get 6 issues for £19.99 (saving 33%) + get a Regatta Survivor Rucksack or Adam Henson's 'Two For Joy' Book!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.