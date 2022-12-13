Podcast: Adventures in the Black Mountains with the Crickhowell Walking Festival
Experience the joys of walking groups with a day out in the Brecon Beacons with a party from the Crickhowell Walking Festival – in episode 12, season 14 of the Countryfile Magazine Plodcast
In this week’s episode, we're discovering the joys of walking groups. Back in March Plodcast host Fergus joined up with a gang of hikers from the Crickhowell Walking festival to exploring the history and wildlife of the Black Mountains. We began our adventure at the medieval ruins of Llanthony Priory – under the wise instruction of walk leader Andy Johns…
2023's Crickhowell Walking Festival takes place 4-12 March. Click here for more information.
Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com. If read out on the show, you could WIN a Plodcast Postbag prize of a wildlife- or countryside-themed book chosen by the team.
Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com
PPA Podcast of the Year!
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
SPECIAL CHRISTMAS OFFER!
Get 6 issues for £19.99 (saving 33%) + get a Regatta Survivor Rucksack or Adam Henson's 'Two For Joy' Book!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.