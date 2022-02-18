Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  3. A beautiful and relaxing walk on the Isle of Seil with poet Kenneth Steven

A beautiful and relaxing walk on the Isle of Seil with poet Kenneth Steven

Enjoy a ramble with poetry and wildlife on an island in the Inner Hebrides in episode 5, season 11 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast: the Plodcast

Seil poetry and podcast for Countryfile

Poet and BBC Radio regular Kenneth Steven takes us on a gentle winter’s walk through the lanes and fields of his home island of Seil in the Inner Hebrides. Enjoy meetings with kestrels, buzzards and robins, plus a special poem A Winter Light.

Later join the Plodcast team for some Sounds of the Week and the latest from the Plodcast Postbag. Image of Seil from Getty.

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

