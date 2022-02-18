A beautiful and relaxing walk on the Isle of Seil with poet Kenneth Steven

Poet and BBC Radio regular Kenneth Steven takes us on a gentle winter’s walk through the lanes and fields of his home island of Seil in the Inner Hebrides. Enjoy meetings with kestrels, buzzards and robins, plus a special poem A Winter Light.

Advertisement

Later join the Plodcast team for some Sounds of the Week and the latest from the Plodcast Postbag. Image of Seil from Getty.

Advertisement

You can also find this podcast on all podcast providers – here’s a shortcut via Podfollow