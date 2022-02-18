A beautiful and relaxing walk on the Isle of Seil with poet Kenneth Steven
Enjoy a ramble with poetry and wildlife on an island in the Inner Hebrides in episode 5, season 11 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast: the Plodcast
Poet and BBC Radio regular Kenneth Steven takes us on a gentle winter’s walk through the lanes and fields of his home island of Seil in the Inner Hebrides. Enjoy meetings with kestrels, buzzards and robins, plus a special poem A Winter Light.
Later join the Plodcast team for some Sounds of the Week and the latest from the Plodcast Postbag. Image of Seil from Getty.
