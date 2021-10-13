On Gallows Down: Tales of nature and protest with writer Nicola Chester
Author Nicola Chester reveals her love for the downland of north Wessex and the battles she's been involved with to protect precious wild places from development. Plus, hear wonderful local tales of wildlife and wilder people – in episode 10 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast
Published:
Roam Gallows Down on the Witshire, Hampshire, Berkshire border and hear tales of ancient and modern history – as well as the battles to defend the precious natural wonders of the area from new roads, American air bases and nuclear missiles. Author and activist Nicola Chester introduces Annabel Ross to the wonders of the North Wessex Downs. Nicola’s brilliant new book On Gallows Down is available now.
You can find this podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and all good pod providers. And you can also click here on Podfollow