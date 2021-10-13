On Gallows Down: Tales of nature and protest with writer Nicola Chester

Roam Gallows Down on the Witshire, Hampshire, Berkshire border and hear tales of ancient and modern history – as well as the battles to defend the precious natural wonders of the area from new roads, American air bases and nuclear missiles. Author and activist Nicola Chester introduces Annabel Ross to the wonders of the North Wessex Downs. Nicola’s brilliant new book On Gallows Down is available now.

