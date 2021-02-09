Accessibility Links

  3. 89. Wild waters and whirlpools of the Western Isles in the Countryfile Magazine podcast

89. Wild waters and whirlpools of the Western Isles in the Countryfile Magazine podcast

In episode 5 of this watery season of Countryfile Magazine podcasts, we visit the wild island of Seil in the Inner Hebrides in the company of poet Kenneth Steven to meet the dangerous Corryvreckan Whirlpool and other turbulent water

Whirlpool in Countryfile podcast – Alamy

Published:

We return to the island of Seil in the Inner Hebrides to spend a day with poet Kenneth Steven exploring the wildlife and wild waters that swirl around his island home. He tells of terrifying power of the nearby Corryvreckan whirlpool and recounts the tale of a prince and his ship lost beneath the writhing currents. Plus, join us for nature sound of the week and the Plodcast postbag

You can also find this episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms 

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

