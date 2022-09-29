Welcome to a new season of mindful escapes into the green outdoors in search of wildlife and wild people. As well as heading out into beautiful landscapes as autumn stretches into winter, we’ll be enjoying some episodes that the team and I recorded over the spring and summer – so expect some soothing escapism at this dark time of the year.

Advertisement

Our first episode is one such adventure. Plodcast regular Annabel Ross heads to a fabulous meadow in Oxfordshire with a remarkable young botanist Leif Bersweden to meet some of the wildflowers and talk about the importance of allowing more nature into our lives. Listen on for an absolute treat. Images by Trevor Ray Hart.

Leif's new book is called Where the wildflowers grow: my botanical journey through Britain and Ireland – Hodder and Stoughton

Leif explored the countryside by bike for his new book, searching out rare and curious wildflowers. Image by Trevor Ray Hart

Contact the Plodcast team and send your sound recordings of the countryside to: editor@countryfile.com

Visit the Countryfile Magazine website: countryfile.com

Advertisement

PPA Podcast of the Year!