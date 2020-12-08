Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  3. Mackenzie Crook on his new Worzel Gummidge for Christmas in the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Mackenzie Crook on his new Worzel Gummidge for Christmas in the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Writer, director and star of Worzel Gummidge, Mackenzie Crook reveals his love of nature in episode 11 of season 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Programme Name: Worzel Gummidge - TX: n/a - Episode: Worzel Gummidge - First Look (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Worzel Gummidge (MACKENZIE CROOK) - (C) Leopard Pictures - Photographer: Matt Burlem

Welcome to episode 11 of season 7 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast – the podcast. In this episode we welcome star of The Office, Detectorists and several blockbuster films, Mackenzie Crook.

Mackenzie has written, directed and starred in a new adaptation of Worzel Gummidge. Christmas 2020 sees the third episode in the series and Mackenzie joins Maria Hodson to discuss why he loves this countryside character and how nature infuses his life.

Plus, we introduce the Plodcast postbag – our listeners reviews and comments on recent podcast episodes.

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

