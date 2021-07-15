Accessibility Links

  3. A Yorkshire River Journey with Radio 3’s Petroc Trelawny

A Yorkshire River Journey with Radio 3’s Petroc Trelawny

Radio 3 Breakfast presenter Petroc Trelawny reveals his favourite music inspired by the countryside and talks about his new live show following a Yorkshire river to the sea – in episode 13 of the Countryfile Magazine podcast

Petroc Trelawny

Published:

Presenter of “Breakfast” on BBC Radio 3 Petroc Trelawny talks about his week of live shows following a Yorkshire river from source to sea. Petroc reveals how the show will blend the evocative sounds of nature with chosen pieces of classical music including local composers and performers. In this podcast, Petroc also shares his favourite pieces of music – and those works that best evoke the British countryside. A Yorkshire River Journey runs from 12-16y from 6.30-9am. And you can catch up on BBC Sounds.

