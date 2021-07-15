A Yorkshire River Journey with Radio 3’s Petroc Trelawny

Presenter of “Breakfast” on BBC Radio 3 Petroc Trelawny talks about his week of live shows following a Yorkshire river from source to sea. Petroc reveals how the show will blend the evocative sounds of nature with chosen pieces of classical music including local composers and performers. In this podcast, Petroc also shares his favourite pieces of music – and those works that best evoke the British countryside. A Yorkshire River Journey runs from 12-16y from 6.30-9am. And you can catch up on BBC Sounds.

Advertisement

You can find the episode on Podfollow

Advertisement

And also on Acast: