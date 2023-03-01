Listen to the thrilling bustle of a seabird colony as naturalist Megan Shersby visits RSPB Bempton Cliffs on the Yorkshire coast in the company of visitor experience manager Abbie Ferrar. This marvellous haven for nature is one of the few mainland seabird colonies in the UK and anything can turn up, as you'll hear.

Later, join the Plodcast team for a gentle chat about nature and countryside.

This is episode 8 of season 15 of the Plodcast: Mindful Walks in Nature.

