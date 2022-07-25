Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2 trail running shoe review

Quite rigid, may require some breaking in Could have more cushioning Quite cumbersome compared to other trail running shoes

Cons: Quite rigid, may require some breaking in Could have more cushioning Quite cumbersome compared to other trail running shoes

A good shoe for rough trails in autumn and winter, but perhaps a little too rigid and cumbersome for flatter runs in the warmer months.

The Terrex Agravic Flow 2 is a trail running shoe designed by Adidas to cope with wet, muddy trails as well as hot, dry paths.

Advertisement

My first impression when I opened the box was that the shoe looked nice – pleasing colours with stylish reflective features – but it felt pretty heavy duty compared to most of the other runners I’ve tested. There wasn’t much flex in the outsole, the heal felt rigid, and the overall weight of the shoe was above average. I was intrigued to see how they would hold up on the trail.

The upper is made with a high-performance yarn – 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester ­– and there is a Gore-tex lining. This gave the shoe a very protective feel and I was able to run over rough, stony ground and through puddles (when I could find them) without worrying about stubbing my toe or getting wet feet. They were breathable too, thanks to the mesh over the top and around the sides of the foot. The traditional laces held firmly, without coming undone, and the cushioned tongue was comfortable.

Trail running guide for beginners Our beginner’s guide to trail running explores its benefits, how to get started, and the things you’ll need to make your run as enjoyable as possible.

The traction offered by the deep, chevron-shaped lugs is probably the Terrex Agravic Flow 2’s most impressive feature. Not matter what the terrain, the shoe delivered secure running without risk of slipping.

My first impressions of the shoe were that it felt pretty rigid, and after several runs, I found this to be true on the trail too. There’s not a lot of bend in the mid sole and out sole, and the heal, which is quite tall, rubbed a little. Given the impressive depth of the sole (inner, mid and outer), I was hoping they would feel a bit bouncier.

The strong, protective nature of the shoe makes it a good option for the cooler, wetter months (in fact, it could even be worn as a walking shoe), but in summer a lighter more flexible choice might be preferable, such as the Adidas Terrex Speed Ultra or the Brooks Cascadia 16.

The Terrex Agravic Flow 2 fits as expected, and has a D width rating, which is standard in the UK. Available in a range of colours.

The women’s version of the Terrex Agravic Flow 2 shares all the same features as the men’s model, though colour choices vary, and they are slightly narrower.

Facts at a glance

Also consider:

Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail Running Shoe

Brooks Cascadia 16 shoes are designed with some serious cushioning, so hard, rocky trails have minimal impact on knees and joints. In fact, putting them on feels like slipping your feet into a pair of cushions.

There’s a fancy-sounding ‘Ballistic Shock Shield’, too: basically a bit of plastic underneath running along the front half of the foot to lessen the impact of pebbles and hard surfaces. But if you just wore these shoes while out running in parched, craggy environments, you’d be doing them a disservice. They’re designed for all kinds of conditions, and great for running in the British countryside.

Advertisement

The tread gives excellent grip and sheds well. On mucky runs through field paths, off-road in forests and on mossy ground, the purchase is excellent. Mud is nothing to them. Back on the hard paths, the support is very good both on the soles and at the sides, although they’re not quite as at home as on the trail.