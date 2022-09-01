Artilect Utilitee T-shirt review

This slim-fit T for hikers, trail-runners and cyclists looks great and performs well on the trail

Artilect Utilitee T-shirt for men and women

The Utilitee’s lightweight fabric partly comprises merino wool – which is naturally odour-resistant, so if will stay fresh for more than a day. And this is no ordinary merino, but Nuyarn merino, spun using an innovative method that allows the wool to retain both its natural elasticity and its loft. Nuyarn say this boosts its ability to retain heat by 35%.

The merino is blended with Tencel, a synthetic yarn that feels soft but durable. Tencel is a kind of rayon, made from wood pulp, but less environmentally harmful to make than many other synthetic fabrics. The eco-conscious will appreciate the fact that both Tencel and merino are biodegradable.

These materials come at a price, and there are more affordable T’s out there (see below). But the Utilitee does deliver. The fabric is stretchy and soft. It’s breathable, and pleasant to wear in mile to warm weather (though I found it too warm to wear on hot days). Once on the move, the fabric wicks moisture away from your skin, and feels pretty dry even when damp. If you are carrying a heavy pack, the flatlock seams won’t rub.

Some people find some merino baselayers itchy – and while I did occasionally feel the faintest of scratchy sensations on my skin, they were perfectly tolerable.

Buy now from Artilect for £65

Montane Dart T-Shirt, for men and women

This close-fitting T is made from a soft and stretchy polyester fabric treated with Polygiene to keep it smelling fresh, even after repeated wearing, so it’s great for hiking holidays. It feels dry even when damp with perspiration.

Great for cooler weather – but on hot days I found it a smidge too warm. Like many synthetic T-shirts, it has picked up a slight static charge with use.

RRP £28

Also consider: T-shirts made from Polartec Power Dry fabric

Polartec Power Dry is a mainly polyester fabric used by various gear brands for base layers and T-shirts. It’s stretchy, lightweight and very soft, so hikers, bikers and trail runners needn’t worry about chafing. It’s also highly wickable, drawing moisture rapidly from skin to the fabric’s outer surface, where it evaporates quickly.

One of those made from Polartec Power Dry is the Sweet Pants Active Jump Tee, which on test we found pleasantly loose-fitting, extremely comfortable and dry-feeling even when damp. Available in sober colours but also, for men and women, in both ‘neon yellow’ and ‘neon pink’ to keep you visible on country lanes. With an RRP of £70 the price is stiff, though, as you might expect from a brand whose primary market niche is in designer street fashion.

Buy now from Sweet Pants (£70)

Read more T shirt reviews in our detailed round-up