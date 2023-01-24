Berghaus Glissade and Cornice Interactive waterproof jackets reviewed
No-nonsense, waterproof and relatively affordable – what's not to like about Berghaus's Glissade and Cornice rain jackets, asks Pat Kinsella
Berghaus men’s Cornice and women’s Glissade waterproof jackets, rrp £240
These are large coats that envelop you in a protective embrace as soon as you put them on. They are a thicker, heavier design than many of the lightweight shells tested elsewhere on countyfile.com, but provide some serious thermal cover for frosty days on the trails. They can also be used as part of a layering system (hence ‘Interactive’), with Berghaus fleeces such as the Prism (reviewed separately) zipping directly into the jacket to provide an extra layer of warmth in mid-winter.
- RRP: £240
- Weight: Women’s Glissade 650g / Men’s Cornice 787g
- Fabric: 2-layer Gore-Tex
- Vents: None
- Hood: Peaked, with three points of adjustment
- Pockets: two small hand pockets and one large zipped interior pocket large enough to take a sheet map
