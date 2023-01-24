Berghaus Glissade and Cornice Interactive waterproof jackets reviewed

A warm, waterproof jacket that can be worn alone or as part of an 'interactive' layering system

Berghaus men’s Cornice and women’s Glissade waterproof jackets, rrp £240

The men’s version of this jacket is called the Cornice (above), while the women’s design is known as the Glissade (below), but name and body-shape aside, the core elements and capabilities are the same.

These are large coats that envelop you in a protective embrace as soon as you put them on. They are a thicker, heavier design than many of the lightweight shells tested elsewhere on countyfile.com, but provide some serious thermal cover for frosty days on the trails. They can also be used as part of a layering system (hence ‘Interactive’), with Berghaus fleeces such as the Prism (reviewed separately) zipping directly into the jacket to provide an extra layer of warmth in mid-winter.

There are no vents, so it can be a little too warm on some days, or during strenuous hill hikes. The two-layer Gore-Tex construction is breathable, though, and it supplies reliable waterproofing, along with a front zip protected by a double storm flap that pops securely shut.

The roll-away hood has a peak and three points of adjustment, cuffs can be adjusted with Velcro flaps and the hem has a tightening toggle. The jacket has two fairly shallow hand pockets, but also boasts a large inside pocket that easily swallows an OS sheet map. Review: Pat Kinsella

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £240

Weight: Women's Glissade 650g / Men's Cornice 787g

Fabric: 2-layer Gore-Tex

Vents: None

Hood: Peaked, with three points of adjustment

Pockets: two small hand pockets and one large zipped interior pocket large enough to take a sheet map

Also consider: Sprayway Reaction Jacket, rrp £180 (Men’s), £200 (Women’s)

This no-nonsense rain jacket will cope with most of the rotten weather the British climate can throw at you. It’s competitively priced for a jacket made with Gore-Tex, the market-leading waterproof fabric brand. It repels wind and rain very effectively. While it’s a little heavier than others, and lacks vents to help cool you down when needed, the hood is very good and the pockets are spacious. The women’s version is a bit longer but otherwise identical. Review: Pat Kinsella