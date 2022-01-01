Best English jams: 8 delicious picks

A classic jam is a versatile mainstay of any kitchen. It can be spread on toast and scones, used as an ingredient in home baking projects, or even added to a savoury meal to balance the dish and bring out the flavours.

We’ve selected our picks of the best jams that include the classic flavours, while also considering less obvious tastes that range from Yorkshire rhubarb and ginger, to gooseberry and Morello cherry, giving you plenty of options that have been sourced and prepared in England.

Best English jams to try in 2022

Thursday Cottage Gooseberry Jam

Thursday Cottage have been making jam in Somerset and Essex for over fifty years, sticking to their formula of focusing on small batches of 100 jars at a time, with a handmade range that features over 120 flavours including their gooseberry jam.

Pairing the sweetness of sugar with the tartness of the gooseberry for a balanced flavour, the fruit should retain its shape and flavour during the process as they cook on a small scale and pour by hand.

This particular jam has been prepared with 64g of fruit per 100g to ensure it’s full of authentic and original flavour.

English Heritage Morello Cherry & Brandy Jam

Not your typical jam ingredients, this preserve has been made with a mix of Morello cherries and brandy that should bring a unique flavour to your morning toast or afternoon scones. A product that has been made exclusively for English Heritage, this decadent spreadable is also suitable for vegetarians.

Buy Morello Cherry & Brandy Jam now from English Heritage

Bumblee’s Preserves Strawberry Jam

Based in a Somerset kitchen and not in a factory, the jams from Bumblee’s Preserves have been made by hand, using recipes they say have been passed down through many generations to create the taste they’ve achieved today.

They’ve taken care to avoid the use of extra flavours and preservatives, instead relying on the main ingredients including strawberries (which make up 49% of the batch), sugar, lemon and pectin, using 70g of fruit per 100g.

Boasting a gluten free end result this jam is also suitable for vegans.

Yorkshire Rhubarb and Ginger Jam

Made in collaboration with Elspeth Biltoft from Rosebud Preserves, this jam from Liberty has been made with home baking in mind.

Both inspired by and blended in Yorkshire, this rhubarb and ginger mixture aims to provide a tangy and tart flavour that would also work well when spread on a scone or mixed with porridge for a hearty treat.

Rosebud Preserves Extra Fruit Strawberry Jam

Since 1989 Rosebud Preserves have been making jam in the Yorkshire dales, relying on local knowledge and even using wild foraged ingredients for a natural and authentic taste.

Using 81g of fruit per 100g, this jam is made from 81% strawberries, and also includes unrefined cane sugar and fresh lemon juice to ensure it’s full of flavour.

Tiptree Raspberry Seedless Jam

Founded in 1885, Wilkin & Sons say they have been farming in Tiptree Essex as far back as 1757, and focusing on preserves since 1885 which means well over a century of expertise has gone into their products.

Their raspberry jam should appeal to a wide palate, not just because of its flavours but because its suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs, and boasts a non-GMO certification.

Cartwright & Butler Strawberry Preserve

A classic jam option, this strawberry preserve by Cartwright & Butler has been made in Yorkshire using their homemade recipe. To ensure maximum flavour they’ve opted for strawberries that are field-grown, and make up 55g per 100g of the final product.

This jam comes in a beautiful kilner jar which can be rinsed out and re-used in your kitchen once empty, and could become the perfect storage space for your own jam-making efforts.

Fortnum & Mason English Cherry Preserve

Packed with English fruit, this cherry jam from Fortnum & Mason would be perfect for morning toast, and is even recommended as a subtle sweetener for a roast duck meal.

Using the small batch method and making use of fruit that’s been picked at its juiciest, this jam should be packed with flavour that would complement a range of different dishes.