Montane Primino 140 Long Johns and Long Janes review

RRP £60

• ​Buy men’s Long Johns from montane.com for £60 or Amazon https://www.amazon.co.uk/Montane-Primino-140-Long-Johns/dp/B00P8WHLUW

Advertisement

​​• Buy women’s ​Long Janes from montane.com for £60 or Amazon https://www.amazon.co.uk/Montane-Womens-PRIMINO-Janes-Black/dp/B075FMCM87/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2SLX7HL5OH647&keywords=long+janes+montane&qid=1642778830&s=clothing&sprefix=long+janes+montane%2Cclothing%2C134&sr=1-1

In UK conditions, achieving the right level of insulation on your legs can be tricky. Set off on a hike with a really warm base layer on your legs, and unless the weather is very cold indeed, you may rapidly overheat once you get moving. Obviously, for all kinds of reasons, you don’t want to have to remove your long johns when you’re out and about on a cold winter’s day.

That’s where these lightly insulating long johns come in. Warm but soft and breathable, stretchy and close-fitting, they are great for active pursuits when your core temperature goes up and down. The fabric blends naturally odour-resistant 50% merino wool with polyester and Primaloft – a synthetic insulating material first developed for the US Army in the 1980s. Essentially the fabric draws moisture away from your body where it evaporates more readily, so you feel drier and warmer during down times between activity.

Montane’s Long Johns are designed for men; its Long Janes for women. (JP)

Facts at a glance:

Weight : 150 g

150 g Fabric: 50% merino wool, 25% PrimaLoft, 25% polyester

Also consider…

Helly Hansen Lifa Merino Midweight 3/4 pants

Another great option for those who move fast outdoors in cold weather – these close-fitting leggings reach just over the knee. They provide warmth to the upper legs, but with cool air on your shins and calf muscles, you are less likely to overheat when you are exerting yourself. The 100% merino outer fabric insulates well; it’s lined with a synthetic fabric that wicks moisture away from your skin, so you feel dry even when you are perspiring.