Bam 73 Zero Insulated Jacket

The 73 Zero insulated jacket joins bamboo clothing brand BAM’s growing range of recycled clothing, which also includes denim jeans, gilets and running jackets. The USP of the range is that all the items are also recyclable, keeping them out of landfill (unlike the 73% of clothing that, according to the brand, does end up there) – and BAM will do this part for you. It’s an ambitious spec, and BAM is the first outdoor clothing brand to attempt it.

I can’t fault the design of the jacket: its features and shape are well thought out. However, the material takes a bit of getting used to. The jacket is made entirely from recycled polyester – plastic bottles – and when you put it on, you feel enclosed. It’s a little stiffer than your average lightweight synthetic down jacket and, crucially, doesn’t feel breathable. It is most suited to gentler cold-weather walks where you won’t be scaling too many hills – and therefore, a bit of a luxury item. If you’re ok with this, the other design features should go some way to making up for it.

There are inside cuffs to keep the wind out, an inside chest pocket to keep valuables dry and secure, and standard adjustable cord at the hem.

The hood is a comfortable and snug fit around the face, and stays put in high winds, keeping ears and neck well protected. It is adjustable, although I found the material so stiff I didn’t need to tighten it. When the hood is down, it provides good protection around the neck.

Teflon EcoLite provides the waterproofing and performs well in drizzle and light showers. The coat dries quickly once indoors.

Aesthetically, the women’s jacket is actually pretty flattering considering it’s made for outdoor activity, with defined shoulders and a high neckline.

BAM’s website states that it’s still working on finding a polyester zip that is durable enough, which implies there may be updates to come. Given that this is early in the lifespan of this innovative range, we’ll be watching this space closely to see if the qualities of the textile will change with the next incarnation.

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £165

£165 Materials: 100% recycled and recyclable polyester (with 100% recycled polyester Thermore Ecodown filling and zinc zip slide).

100% recycled and recyclable polyester (with 100% recycled polyester Thermore Ecodown filling and zinc zip slide). Pockets: Three

Available from:

Buy the 73 Zero insulated jacket direct from BAM

