Haglöfs Astral GTX Jacket review

Designed for hiking, skiing and snowboarding, the mid-weight Astral GTX has an instant air of versatility about it. It’s warm and comfortable but at the same time breathable, thanks to a loose, meshed inner lining and underarm ventilation; it’s durable and waterproof, and is spacious enough to allow free, energetic movement; the Astral GTX even looks cool, in a very practical, Swedish sort of way.

It’s the tough two-layer Gore-Tex material that really makes this jacket a high performer when it comes to dealing with wet winter conditions. It has also been treated with PFCEC-free (Per and Poly-Fluorinated Chemical of Environmental Concern) durable water repellent for extra weatherproofing. Storm flaps, fastened with Velcro and buttons, provide added protection to the two-way main zipper.

If you like pockets, you’ll like this jacket. It’s got six of them. Two zippered, water-repellent hand pockets, both large enough to fit an OS map (if you’re wearing a hip-belt you’ll probably need to unclip to gain full access); a water-repellent chest pocket; a small, water-repellent arm pocket; a zippered, mesh inner pocket; and a large, open-topped inner meshed pocket, offering another option for safe map stowing.

The hood is a comfortable fit, not too large, not too small, and can be adjusted using drawcords at the front and back. Drawcords around the waist and adjustable cuffs on the sleeves can also be tuned to gain the perfect fit.

If there’s one downside to the Astral GTX it’s the slightly fiddly nature of the main central zipper. It doesn’t always latch instantly, particularly when trying to operate with gloves.

Haglöfs Astral GTX Jacket specifications

Weight : 603g.

: 603g. Material : tough two-layer Gore-Tex material.

: tough two-layer Gore-Tex material. Maker’s waterproof rating : 28K hydrostatic head.

: 28K hydrostatic head. Breathability/vents : lined with mesh for breathability and moisture management, underarm vents. RET rating <

: lined with mesh for breathability and moisture management, underarm vents. RET rating < Hood : two-way adjustable hood with reinforced peak.

: two-way adjustable hood with reinforced peak. Pockets : Two zippered hand pockets, one zippered chest pocket, one zippered inner pocket and one ski pass pocket on the arm.

: Two zippered hand pockets, one zippered chest pocket, one zippered inner pocket and one ski pass pocket on the arm. Sustainability: Bluesign product (meets the standards for responsible sourcing of materials to protect the environment with PFC-free durable water repellent

Available in a range of colours and sizes for women and men.

The women’s version of the Astral GTX Jacket varies only in cut, colour and weight (479g, women’s medium). The rest of the jacket shares the same features at the men’s version.

Also consider

Haglöfs L.I.M Breathe GTX Shakedry Jacket

The jacket weighs just 204g (men’s large) – that is about as heavy as an adult hamster, in case you were wondering. In other words, it’s light. So light, in fact, that you almost don’t know you’re wearing it. Every element of the jacket has been designed to minimise weight; the zips are subtle, the buttons tiny, and the hood, cuffs and hem are elasticated, replacing the usual drawcords. This is a huge draw for adventurers who like high-energy pursuits and don’t want to risk overheating. It also makes it easy to stow away in your rucksack when not in use, packing down to the size of, well… a hamster.

