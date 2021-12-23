Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Clothing
  4. Coats and jackets
  5. Haglöfs Astral GTX Jacket review
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more and read about how we write BBC Countryfile Magazine reviews.

Haglöfs Astral GTX Jacket review

Put to the test on a wet backpacking trip in Wales, this versatile rain jacket proved to be extremely waterproof, warm and very well-designed.

Our rating 
4.8 out of 5 star rating 4.8
Green rain jacket

Published:

Our review

Superb autumn and winter jacket, suitable of high energy pursuits as well as multi-days walks in the rain.
Pros: Fully waterproof, even in the heaviest downpours.

Warm, comfortable and breathable.

Loads of well-designed pockets.
Cons: Main central zipper a bit fiddly.

Designed for hiking, skiing and snowboarding, the mid-weight Astral GTX has an instant air of versatility about it. It’s warm and comfortable but at the same time breathable, thanks to a loose, meshed inner lining and underarm ventilation; it’s durable and waterproof, and is spacious enough to allow free, energetic movement; the Astral GTX even looks cool, in a very practical, Swedish sort of way.

Advertisement

It’s the tough two-layer Gore-Tex material that really makes this jacket a high performer when it comes to dealing with wet winter conditions. It has also been treated with PFCEC-free (Per and Poly-Fluorinated Chemical of Environmental Concern) durable water repellent for extra weatherproofing. Storm flaps, fastened with Velcro and buttons, provide added protection to the two-way main zipper.

If you like pockets, you’ll like this jacket. It’s got six of them. Two zippered, water-repellent hand pockets, both large enough to fit an OS map (if you’re wearing a hip-belt you’ll probably need to unclip to gain full access); a water-repellent chest pocket; a small, water-repellent arm pocket; a zippered, mesh inner pocket; and a large, open-topped inner meshed pocket, offering another option for safe map stowing.

The hood is a comfortable fit, not too large, not too small, and can be adjusted using drawcords at the front and back. Drawcords around the waist and adjustable cuffs on the sleeves can also be tuned to gain the perfect fit.

If there’s one downside to the Astral GTX it’s the slightly fiddly nature of the main central zipper. It doesn’t always latch instantly, particularly when trying to operate with gloves.

Haglöfs Astral GTX Jacket specifications

  • Weight: 603g.
  • Material: tough two-layer Gore-Tex material.
  • Maker’s waterproof rating: 28K hydrostatic head.
  • Breathability/vents: lined with mesh for breathability and moisture management, underarm vents. RET rating <
  • Hood: two-way adjustable hood with reinforced peak.
  • Pockets: Two zippered hand pockets, one zippered chest pocket, one zippered inner pocket and one ski pass pocket on the arm.
  • Sustainability: Bluesign product (meets the standards for responsible sourcing of materials to protect the environment with PFC-free durable water repellent

Available in a range of colours and sizes for women and men.

The women’s version of the Astral GTX Jacket varies only in cut, colour and weight (479g, women’s medium). The rest of the jacket shares the same features at the men’s version.

Purple rain jacket

Also consider

Haglöfs L.I.M Breathe GTX Shakedry Jacket

The jacket weighs just 204g (men’s large) – that is about as heavy as an adult hamster, in case you were wondering. In other words, it’s light. So light, in fact, that you almost don’t know you’re wearing it. Every element of the jacket has been designed to minimise weight; the zips are subtle, the buttons tiny, and the hood, cuffs and hem are elasticated, replacing the usual drawcords. This is a huge draw for adventurers who like high-energy pursuits and don’t want to risk overheating. It also makes it easy to stow away in your rucksack when not in use, packing down to the size of, well… a hamster.

Haglöfs L.I.M Breathe GTX Shakedry Jacket on white background
Advertisement

Authors

Daniel Graham of COuntryfile magazine on a hike with wet hair and blue coat and hills in background

Daniel Graham

Section editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Danny is the Section Editor of BBC Countryfile Magazine, responsible for commissioning, editing and writing articles that offer ideas and inspiration for exploring the UK countryside.

Tags