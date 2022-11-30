Salewa Puez GTX Paclite Jacket review

Salewa Puez GTX Paclite Jacket, RRP £200

Engineered and trail tested in the Dolomites, this good-looking jacket can hold its own when the going gets tough and the weather plays rough. The fabric has a massive hydrostatic head (HH) of 28,000mm – making this a very waterproof jacket. Properly waterproof pockets and welded seams add further protection, which is especially impressive given that the Puez is made with 100% recycled fabric. It is also highly breathable, with a test rating of over RET 6, which is just as well, because there are no vents.

For a Gore-Tex jacket, it is surprising quiet, with little to no rustling when you walk. There are only two pockets, but they are huge – each easily large enough to swallow a map and much more. The hem is adjustable, and the cuffs have big Velcro fastening flaps to secure them tightly around gloves. Zips are all robust and the insulated hood has a peak and is easy to adjust, with one toggle on the back, providing excellent face protection when pulled in tight.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 345g

345g Fabric: 100% recycled polyester / Gore-Tex

100% recycled polyester / Gore-Tex Vents: None

None Hood (adjustment): Single point of adjustment

Single point of adjustment Pockets: 2 hand pockets

Also consider… Montane Spirit Jacket, RRP £190

The Spirit is a lightweight and reliably waterproof 2.5-layer jacket for sub-alpine adventures. It has an excellent Gore-Tex membrane, fully taped seams and an internal storm flap behind the full-zip fastening. It’s robust and very packable, making it ideal as a just-in-case garment when you’re hiking in unpredictable conditions. The stiff-peaked hood and high face cover is excellent in stormy weather. Two hand pockets are enormous – easily big enough to take sheet map – and they’re protected by strong YKK Aquaguard zips. The hem and cuffs are all easily adjustable, but there are no underarm zip vents.