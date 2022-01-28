Fjällräven Vidda Pro Ventilated Trousers review

These bust-the-budget hike pants are for serious walkers ... comfortable, robust and adaptable to changing temperatures, thanks to cooling air vents.

That’s a stiff price… but in exchange, you get well-made, tough and durable trousers that will doubtless survive a thousand gnarly scrambles, and protect you from the worst weather.

These also win on versatility: they are adaptable to both freezing winter days and warm weather, thanks to the zip-vents from hip to knee (a meaningful 25cm long on the men’s size 48 I tested), which let cool air in when you need it. That’s welcome even on a chill winter’s day – you might otherwise overheat on a steep uphill pull, especially when you’re wearing long johns beneath.

The wind-resistant polycotton fabric can be waxed to repel water. It’s extremely robust, but even so is reinforced with panels over the knees; you can even slip kneepads into a sleeve here.

These pants are bristling with pockets and other features; two at the hip and three large thigh pockets. Bushcrafters and campers will be chuffed with axe loop on the waist and 18cm-deep knife pocket on the right-hand leg. At the ankle, they can be both tightened for a close fit, and – in lieu of gaiters – hooked on to your boots. A panel of stretchy fabric tapers from groin to knee, to help you move freely.

The fabric dries pretty fast – but not as quick as some synthetic materials. And with all those double layers of fabric from the big pockets and reinforced panels, those vents may not be enough to keep you cool when the weather is really hot.

But they are beautifully constructed and incorporate a lot of features without looking fussy. (JP)

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £180

£180 Weight: 565 g

565 g Materials: G-1000 Eco, made from 65% recycled polyester and 35% organic cotton

G-1000 Eco, made from 65% recycled polyester and 35% organic cotton Pockets: Six

Six Fit: men’s available in three lengths, women’s in two

Montane Terra Pants

At less than half the price of Fjallraven’s Vidda Pro Ventilated trousers, Montane’s classic men’s Terra Pants also contain vents, though these are lined with a highly permeable mesh, so you won’t flash a glimpse of thigh to any passing sheep. They are windproof, lightweight, quick-drying and tough.

The women’s Terra Ridge Pant is somewhat closer fitting but also contains vents.

