Rohan Winter Stretch Bags review

These comfortable, fleece-lined trousers will protect you from the cold when walking in sub-zero temperatures. The relaxed fit and stretchy fabric allows you to move freely. They will keep out the worst of the wind; and the pockets are GREAT. Six of them, all roomy, and four zippered.

When the weather is that bit warmer – say, single-figure temperatures – they are also perfect for winter ambles and stop-start activities such as birdwatching walks. (On milder days, they’ll keep you warm if you simply want to spend time sitting outdoors, mooching around markets, or otherwise taking it slow.)

Their cosiness is their great strength, but it does reduce their versatility: walking in anything over around 10C, or attempt anything vigorous like a long, steep slope, and you might find yourself overheating. (Dear Rohan: adding vents to let in cool air when you need it might be a good idea…) (JP)

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £110

£110 Weight : 606 g

606 g Fabric: 94% polyamide 6% elastane with Dynamic Moisture Control

94% polyamide 6% elastane with Dynamic Moisture Control Pockets: Four at the hip, including two zipped; plus two zipped rear pockets

Buy the Winter Stretch Bags for men at Rohan

Buy the Winter Stretch Bags for women at Rohan