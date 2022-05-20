Danner Trail 2650 Campo GTX walking shoe review

As a nature watcher drawn to muted colours, I am hesitant about wearing blue and orange footwear. But this is very handsome pair of walking shoes and always seemed to draw admiring comments in the pub post-walk. Not a bad thing – and it’s worth noting that other colour ways are available including a more muted ‘meadow green’.

At 312g per shoe these are super-light and super-comfortable – I have quite narrow feet and these are flexible enough to fit snugly without any excess space inside the shoe. After several long walks on dry rocky terrain, I had no pain, thanks to the well cushioned EVA midsole. Feet were thoroughly protected by the rubber toecap and the lightweight TPU shank. The Vibram outsole performed exceptionally well on wet and slippery surfaces. They are cut slightly lower than many other shoes, so ankle support is not their strongest asset. (If ankle support really matters to you, consider a lightweight boot instead.)

The Gore-Tex Invisible Fit membrane is waterproof but breathable, and is bonded to a leather and textile upper with a high quality finish. After long hot walks, the shoe interior has no unpleasant smell.

My only gripe is the very tight access. There’s a relatively small hole to put your feet into and it isn’t expandable so it’s a real wriggle to get them on. But once on, they offer a very pleasant walking experience.

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £190

£190 Weight: 312g per shoe (men’s size 9)

312g per shoe (men’s size 9) Outsole: Vibram 460 Megagrip

Vibram 460 Megagrip Midsole: Danner Trailguard platform

Danner Trailguard platform Upper: Textile and leather

Textile and leather Waterproofing: Gore-Tex Invisible Fit

Also consider:

Berghaus Fellmaster Active GTX

A lightweight walking shoe that feels comfortable from the off. Toe and heel caps offer robust protection on rough terrain and the grippy Vibram sole is reassuring in wet weather. The overall weight of 870g (750g for the women’s version) barely registers, which meant I still had a spring in my step after a full day’s walking.

The OrthoLite insole provides long-lasting cushioning and the wellmade, breathable Nubuck uppers should last years without a serious drop in performance. Thanks to the Gore-Tex membrane, the waterproofing is sound but these are shoes for spring and summer walks and they would be overwhelmed in a downpour, or in puddles deeper than 4cm. Even long, dewy grass wet my feet when moisture came over the side of the shoe.

VERDICT: A stylish walking shoe with a carefully judged balance of comfort, protection and weight.