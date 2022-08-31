Deuter Amager 25+5 waterproof backpack review

This day-adventure proportioned backpack is extremely comfortable and reliably keeps contents dry in all kinds of conditions. The top folds in on itself and then rolls down, and there is an extension strap for fitting in larger loads if required (you can also use this to stash waterproof layers on the outside). Inside there’s a padded pouch for a laptop and zipped pockets for valuables, all of which can be removed if you’d prefer to use this as a pure adventure pack. The back is well ventilated by Deuter’s Airstripes, which keep the pack away from your body, and the highly breathable harness is excellent, with a sliding sternum strap and a decent-sized waist belt complete with little hip wings and brilliant buckles. There is no pouch for a hydration pack, however, and just one pocket on the outside – a vertical zipped one, on the lower right side, which is intended for a phone and can be accessed without removing the pack. There are also several hoops on the outside for attaching extra kit, including trekking poles or a helmet.

Advertisement

RRP £160

Also consider…

Columbia OutDry Extreme 28L, rrp £130

Advertisement

This bucket-top backpack is excellent for commuting and wet-weather travelling by foot, saddle or paddle. The large zipped mouth is protected by a hood overbite that keeps the contents dry in even the most furious weather. It lacks a waist belt, but inside there are multiple pouches and pockets for organising the contents.