Deuter Amager 25+5 waterproof backpack review

You want a reliably waterproof pack to keep you gear dry when your out hiking, cycling, fishing, kayaking or paddle-boarding. Does Deuter's Amager do the job? Here's our test result

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0
Published:

Our review

A premium pack that perfectly protects contents from downpours and comes with an excellent harness
Pros: • Comfortable harness
• Removable internal pouch and pockets
Cons: • No pouch for hydration pack
• Only one external pocket

This day-adventure proportioned backpack is extremely comfortable and reliably keeps contents dry in all kinds of conditions. The top folds in on itself and then rolls down, and there is an extension strap for fitting in larger loads if required (you can also use this to stash waterproof layers on the outside). Inside there’s a padded pouch for a laptop and zipped pockets for valuables, all of which can be removed if you’d prefer to use this as a pure adventure pack. The back is well ventilated by Deuter’s Airstripes, which keep the pack away from your body, and the highly breathable harness is excellent, with a sliding sternum strap and a decent-sized waist belt complete with little hip wings and brilliant buckles. There is no pouch for a hydration pack, however, and just one pocket on the outside – a vertical zipped one, on the lower right side, which is intended for a phone and can be accessed without removing the pack. There are also several hoops on the outside for attaching extra kit, including trekking poles or a helmet.

RRP £160

Also consider…

Columbia OutDry Extreme 28L, rrp £130

This bucket-top backpack is excellent for commuting and wet-weather travelling by foot, saddle or paddle. The large zipped mouth is protected by a hood overbite that keeps the contents dry in even the most furious weather. It lacks a waist belt, but inside there are multiple pouches and pockets for organising the contents.

Authors

Pat Kinsella

