All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more and read about how we write BBC Countryfile Magazine reviews.

EDZ Merino Wool 200g Base Layer Zip Neck review

Thermal base layers such as EDZ's lightweight merino wool top help you keep warm and comfortable - so you can stay outdoors longer, whether you're a walker, cyclist, climber or bird-watcher

Our rating 
4.5 out of 5 star rating 4.5
Mens Merino 200g Zip Top Denim Invisible Side

Published:

Our review

Well-priced and simple design
Pros: 100% merino wool has natural anti-odour properties
Half-zip helps you regulate your temperature
Cons: None.

Base layers are an important part of an outdoor-lover’s winter wardrobe, especially if you’re a walker, biker, hiker, climber or camper who likes to be out for long periods of time. They are close-fitting, making them compact and efficient beneath other layers, but are designed to trap a thin layer of air between the fabric and your skin; your body then heats this trapped air, providing an extra level of warmth to your torso.

EDZ men's 200g merino wool zip neck baselayer

EDZ’s merino wool base layers –  the men’s Merino Wool 200g Base Layer Zip Neck Top above, and the almost identical women’s Merino Wool Base Layer Zip Neck below – are solid and relatively affordable merino wool top, warm and comfortable with a handy zip on the neck.

Edz women's merino wool ip neck baselayer

Merino wool dries quickly and has remarkable anti-odour properties – so it seldom needs washing. The base layer is medium to light in weight and the fit is close, without being tight, so there is good freedom of movement. There are well-placed thumb loops on the cuffs, and a half-zip on the neck can be pulled down to the chest, allowing you to release heat quickly and easily if needed. (DG)

Facts at a glance:

  • Fabric: 100% superfine merino wool, 200 g
  • Care: Machine washable
  • Weight: 200g

RRP £59.99

Also consider

Helly Hansen LIFA Merino Midweight 1/2 Zip LS Top

This base layer has the all-important crew neck to keep out drafts, as well as a half zip allows you to regulate temperature; and the outer fabric is 100% odour-resistant merino wool – so far similar to the EDZ baselayer above. What it adds is an extra inner layer, bonded to the wool: a synthetic fabric designed to wick moisture away from the skin, so it feels dry even when you are perspiring from exertion.  Men’s and women’s versions are available. (JP)

Authors

Daniel Graham of COuntryfile magazine on a hike with wet hair and blue coat and hills in background

Daniel Graham

Section editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Danny is the Section Editor of BBC Countryfile Magazine, responsible for commissioning, editing and writing articles that offer ideas and inspiration for exploring the UK countryside.