The power button is very easy to knock when inside a bag, which can drain the power bank

Cons: The power button is very easy to knock when inside a bag, which can drain the power bank

An affordable and sleek power bank that's light enough for a day out, but the Energizer model is not without its faults

Jump to product specifications

Advertisement

Energizer UE10058 Portable Power Bank Review

RRP: £29.95

Energizer UE10058 Portable Power Bank: basics

A huge name in the battery market, Energizer has been around for more than 40 years. While batteries, and of course the famous pink bunny, spring to mind, the company also sells head torches, power banks and lanterns. On test here is Energizer’s UE10058 Power Bank – a neat portable charger with a 10,000mAh capacity.

First impressions

This is an incredibly sleek and lightweight power bank. The kind of device you can very easily pop into your bag, or large jacket pocket even, for a day out. In the box you’ll find the power bank and a short USB-A to USB-C charging cable.

Easy to use?

There’s just one button to switch the power bank on and off, so it’s all very straightforward. We found it was easy to knock the power button on by mistake, which meant we wasted power, and in one instance, drained the battery completely. A frustrating feature, and one to look out for if you’re carrying the charger loose in a bag.

Ports

The Energizer Portable Power Bank features two USB-A output ports. The dual output is a welcomed feature, especially when you’re in a big group. In terms of input, there’s a Micro-USB and USB-C input port. It’s quite rare to find a power bank with a Micro-USB port – a nice touch that allows for flexibility when charging.

Charging

We liked the nifty LCD screen which lets you know how much charge you’ve got left out of 100, but we did wonder whether this feature was worth the power usage. After around two hours of charging, the power bank had increased by 30%, which is pretty good going considering the larger, more powerful devices are more of an overnight job.

At full charge, the power bank provided around two charges. We found using a standard USB-A to Lightning cable, the Energizer Portable Power Bank boosted an iPhone battery by 10% in 15 minutes and by 17% in 30 minutes. So not the fastest power bank on the market when you’re looking for a quick refuel, compared to the more powerful devices. We were impressed with the power bank’s ability to hold charge though, as after 30 minutes of use, the power bank dropped by just 4%.

Compatibility

The model is universally compatible which is good news for fellow campers who are also looking for a top up. We charged a Google Pixel 7 and an iPhone SE.

Value for money

Energizer’s model is a little bit more expensive than other 10,000mAh power banks on the market, from popular brands such as Belkin and Otterbox, but the variety of ports makes this power bank particularly user-friendly. Keep an eye out for a reduced price – the power bank is now on sale for around £20, and we’d say it’s well worth that. A great price for a handy back-up charger.

Best for…

As a portable charger for day trips, the Energizer Max 10,000 achieves what it sets out to do. It can be a touch temperamental in situations (be careful of accidentally knocking the on and off button), so while it comes in useful, we wouldn’t recommend this device as a sole power source.

For a portable charger you can take on camping trips, read our Forclaz 10w portable solar charger review.

Facts at a glance: Energizer UE10058 Power Bank Size: 14.7 x 7.1 x 1.6 cm Capacity: 10,000mAh Weight: 226g Also available: 20,000mAh version

Ready to buy? Check out our deal-finder…

Also consider…

Otterbox Fast Charge Power Bank

4.2 out of 5 star rating

RRP: £44.99

We also put the Otterbox Fast Charge Power Bank to the test, and were impressed with its elegant exterior and long-lasting power. As a hardy piece of kit, the 20,000mAh charging device made a useful camping companion, and between two phones, the charge lasted the whole weekend. Speedy too, we found using a standard USB-C to Lightning cable, the Otterbox Fast Charge boosted an iPhone battery by 20% in 15 minutes and by 33% in 30 minutes.

This model is a lot heavier, and more expensive, than the Energizer Portable Power Bank, but you’re dealing with double the charging capacity so that’s expected. For a long weekend away, you’ll benefit from a more powerful device, whereas the 10,000mAh Energizer power bank is ideal for a quick top up when you’re out for the day.

Advertisement

Read our full review of the Otterbox Fast Charge Power Bank.