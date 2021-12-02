Finisterre Stormbird Waterproof Jacket review

Waterpoofing slightly compromised when wearing a large rucksack in very heavy rain. If wearing a rucksack, you may need to unclip your hipbelt to access larger items in the outer pockets.

Strong sustainability credentials. High level of waterproofing. Very durable, making it a good option for hands-on pursuits such as scrambling and bivvying. Simple, modern look.

Waterproof, windproof, breathable, durable, comfortable, affordable, stylish, sustainable. The list of outdoor gear buzzwords that can be used to describe the Stormbird is a long one. As an all-rounder, few jackets on the market are quite as accomplished as this one.

UK brand Finisterre is one of the leading outdoor companies when it comes to sustainability. It’s no surprise, then, that their best waterproof shell jacket is made from 100% recycled nylon with a durable water repellent finish free of the harmful fluorocarbon chemicals used by many other waterproof gear manufacturers. Even the FSC-certified paper packaging is 100% recyclable.

Stormbird’s USP may be its environmental credentials, but this jacket has many more qualities that are worth shouting about. Fully taped seams, waterproof zips and a hydrostatic head rating of 20K (that’s good) create a protective shell that stops driving wind and rain from getting in – though it is worth noting that waterproofing around the shoulders is slightly compromised when wearing a large rucksack in long periods of very heavy rain. It’s a durable jacket, too, thanks to its rip-stock nylon outer, and can handle a bit of rough and tumble for those who like hands-on pursuits such as scrambling and bivvying.

The hem of the jacket, which sits just below your hips, can be adjusted with drawcords and the cuffs tightened with Velcro to ensure the most comfortable fit over or under gloves. The main zip, though quite bulky for a modern jacket, is two-way and pulls quickly and easily all the way up to your nose; combined with the three-point adjustable hood (helmet-compatible), this allows you to be completely shielded from bad weather.

For such a tough jacket, the brushed polyester inner feels soft, supple and breathable, while the Stormbird’s micro-fleece rear neck guard prevents the hood from rubbing against your skin. Finisterre suggests that the jacket fits slightly large, though on review it was spot on, offering enough room for several underlayers.

There are two deep pockets on the front of the jacket, which can be used to keep your hands warm or to store quick-access items. These pockets can be used with your rucksack hip-belt fastened, but you may need to unclip to access larger items such as an OS map – this is the only downside to the jacket. There is another medium-sized pocket inside the jacket for valuables.

Stormbird Waterproof Jacket specifications

Weight : 645g (men’s small).

: 645g (men’s small). Material : high performance three-layer fabric.

: high performance three-layer fabric. Maker’s waterproof rating : Featuring a 20K HH , fully taped seams, and waterproof zips throughout.

: Featuring a 20K HH , fully taped seams, and waterproof zips throughout. Breathability : 15K gm2 breathability rating.

: 15K gm2 breathability rating. Hood : three-point adjustment (two drawcords at front and one at back) with peak.

: three-point adjustment (two drawcords at front and one at back) with peak. Pockets : two large hand-warming pockets, one internal inner chest pocket.

: two large hand-warming pockets, one internal inner chest pocket. Sustainability: 100% recycled fabrics (GRS certified).

Available in black and olive green for women and men.

The women’s version of the Stormbird varies only in cut. The rest of the jacket shares the same features at the men’s version.

