This excellent midlayer packs down to pencil-case proportions – great for changeable weather – and works on its own as a lightweight jacket in autumn and spring.

At £185, the Fjällräven Expedition X-Lätt jacket is at the pricey end of the market, but this is standard for this brand: you pay for quality of design and sustainable production and materials. If you’re looking for a compact, versatile midlayer jacket and you can afford to spend a bit more, this should be on your shortlist.

First, the eco-stuff: the fluorocarbon-free impregnation (water repellent spray) makes it drizzle-resistant, and the recycled polyamide material and lining feels comfortable and breathable when worn underneath an outer layer. The synthetic down filling is 80% recycled polyester – and although it’s lightly padded, it’s warm enough to be worn on its own in milder winter weather.

There’s an elasticated pull cord at the waist to keep the wind out, accessible through the right-hand zip-up pocket as well as at the hem. There’s an inside pocket at the chest for phones or wallets, which you can turn inside out and stuff the jacket into when packing it down. The result resembles a clutch bag with a loop at the end that weighs just 290g, making it an excellent addition to your hiking kit where the weather is changeable.

There’s a mid-height collar, giving extra mid-layer insulation for necks in windy weather.

It’s designed for hiking and outdoor pursuits, however I found myself wearing it all the time (long walks, school run, shopping trips) simply because of how lightweight and practical it is. A great jacket for milder weather, and an excellent midlayer when the elements are more challenging.

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £185

Weight: 290 g

290 g Materials: Recycled polyamide lining and material, 80% recycled polyester filling.

Pockets: Three

