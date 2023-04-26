Fjällräven High Coast Hydratic Trail Jacket review

RRP £275

Fjällräven High Coast Hydratic Trail Jacket: basics

The Fjällräven High Coast Hydratic Trail Jacket is a 2.5-layer shell jacket designed for everyday use. It is simple in design and appearance, with an adjustable hood, two-way front zipper, large hand pockets, a drawcord adjustment at the hem, reflective patches on the cuffs and hood, and zippered ventilation openings beneath the arms. The jacket weighs 374g (men’s medium) and is available in a choice of four earthy colours, including laurel green and mustard yellow. The mains pros of the High Coast Hydratic Trail Jacket are its breathability and durability.

Made from recycled polyester, the Hydratic Trail is also – unlike many waterproof jackets – free of harmful PFC chemicals.

First impressions

The High Coast Hydratic Trail Jacket is simple in design with a roomy fit, making it a good shell for wearing over several underlayers, whilst still offering good freedom of movement. The fabric feels soft and stretchy (that’s the ‘Hydratic’ bit) but durable.

How waterproof is the Fjällräven High Coast Hydratic Trail Jacket?

Fjällräven describe the High Coast Hydratic Trail Jacket as ‘a simple and practical rain jacket for everyday use’, so I wasn’t surprised to experience a bit of leakage in heavy rain.

The jacket has a waterproof rating of 10,000 mm, which is at the lower end of scale when it comes to rain and snow protection. This really showed during testing. After an hour of heavy rain, water began to infiltrate the jacket at the shoulders and pockets. This then spread to the central zipper after two hours. Wearing a pack exacerbated the leaking around the shoulders. Several walks in the rain proved that this wasn’t simply a chance leak.

In light rain, however, the jacket held strong and proved to be a decent shell, with a good level of wind protection. I’d consider this jacket for spring and summer use but wouldn’t want to rely on it in wet winter weather.

How breathable?

This jacket has a breathability rating of 10000 g/m²/24h, which puts it in the mid-range bracket when it comes to breathability. On review, it felt a little better than average, coping well with steep inclines. At moments when overheating felt imminent, the two large side vents came to the rescue – these zippered vents run from the armpit to hem and allow for instant cooling.

Fit and design features

The Fjällräven High Coast Hydratic Trail jacket fits a bit larger than expected; this is probably an intentional design feature, allowing for more underlayers, but it’s worth noting before you buy. Velcro on the cuffs, a drawcord on the hem and an adjustable hood mean you can tweak the jacket to fit. The hood is big enough to accomdate a climbing or bike helmet, but this does result in quite a bit of excess material when you’re not wearing a helmet – not ideal in windy conditions. The zippered hand pockets are big enough to hold an OS Map.

Best for: all-rounder for everyday use in spring and summer

Also consider…

Klättermusen Asynja waterproof jacket

RRP £329

If you are after a stylish, lightweight waterproof jacket, check out the Asynja, from Swedish gear firm Klättermusen. It has the characteristic asymmetric main zip, with high and soft chin guard and decent, single-adjustment hood. Klättermusen’s own Cutan three-layer fabric is soft and breathable, with enough stretch to keep you comfortable on the move. It has a really good waterproof rating. Pockets are big enough for an OS map. Intrigued? Then read more in our detailed review.

Salewa Puez GTX Paclite Jacket

RRP £200

Like the Fjällräven High Coast Hydratic Trail jacket, the Puez has a clean, simple look. It’s a similar weight, and is also made from recycled fabric. But there’s a big win over the Fjällräven jacket – it copes much better with wet weather. It lacks vents, but the fabric is really breathable, so you may not need them. There are two big pockets for maps and other bulky items, and the peaked hood is easy to adjust. To find our more, read our detailed review.

